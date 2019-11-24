The Effingham County jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexander T.N. Robert, 24, of Neoga, on Nov. 22, on the charge of aggravated domestic battery and driving while license suspended. Robert was still in custody at last check.
- John H.W. Criner, 25, of Effingham, began serving Nov. 22, a 72-hour work-release sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel W. Arther, 29, of Effingham, on Nov. 23, on the charge of making a false 911 call. Arther posted $150 and was released from jail.
- Illinois State Police arrested Antwoin P. Thompson, 40, of Chicago, on Nov. 23, on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, civil count of possession of cannabis and speeding. Thompson was still in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Sean E. Whitehouse, 37, of Independence, Missouri, on Nov. 23, on civil charges of possession of drug equipment and possession of cannabis, speeding and a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court. Whitehouse posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Zackary S. Britz, 31, of Edgewood, on Nov. 23, on the charge of driving while license was suspended. Britz posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kyle W. Sinkler, 29, of Mason, on Nov. 23, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to signal as required. Sinkler was still in custody at last check.
