The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Antonio R. Ferto Castorena, 29, Maywood, Feb. 5 on charges of grooming and traveling to meet a minor. Ferto Castorena was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Jessica L. Presler, 34, Indianapolis, Feb. 5 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Presler was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew J. Horne, 26, Greenville, Feb. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine and a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of or selling a stolen vehicle. Horne was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Teagan J. Nordhaus, 20, Beecher City, Feb. 5 on a Fayette County attachment for contempt of court. Nordhaus posted $250 and was released.
