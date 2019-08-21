Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.