The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- John H. Criner, 25, Effingham began serving Aug. 20 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Erica G. Johnson, 28, Richton Park, Aug. 20 on a Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Johnson posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alvaro Gonzalez Gomez, 30, Effingham, Aug. 20 on an Effingham County original warrant for criminal sexual assault. Gomez was in jail at last check.
- Larry J. Rine, 56, Altamont, was sentenced to 18 months in Illinois Department of Corrections on Aug. 20.
- Illinois State Police arrested Chad P. Barr, 40, Beecher City, Aug. 20 on charges of illegal transportation, DUI alcohol, driver’s license not on person and speeding. Barr posted $300 and was released.
