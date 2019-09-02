The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Randy L. Ham, 32, of Effingham on Aug. 30, on charges of no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper use of registration. Ham posted $250 and as released.
- Effingham police arrested Miranda M. Davis, 25, of Effingham on Aug. 30, on an Effingham County warrant of failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Davis posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Mahnke, 40, of Shelbyville, on Aug. 30, on an Effingham County warrant for two counts of aggravated battery. Mahnke was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Tabitha R. Willoughby, 38, of Paris on Aug. 30, on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of ammunition by a felon. Willoughby was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
- Jacob D. Beck, 25, of Effingham, began serving Aug. 30 a 48-hour work-release sentence.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested William H. Herr, 53, of Effingham, on Aug. 31, on a charge of domestic battery and interfering with a domestic violence report. Herr posted $2,000 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Chris F. Rincker, 54, Strasburg, on Aug. 31, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and improper lane use. Rincker posted $100 and valid driver’s license and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Wade T. Allen, 18, of Cowden, on Aug. 31, on the charge of Illegal consumption of alcohol. Allen was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Lucas C. McDaniel, 29, Edgewood, on Aug. 31, on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of retail theft, and resisting an officer. McDaniel was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Taylor C. Paraiso, 23, of Strasburg, on Aug. 31, on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. Paraiso was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Austin P. Fraizier, 20, of Wayne City, on Aug. 31, on the charge of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Fraizier was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicholase A. Gatewood, 38, of Altamont, on Sept. 1, on a charge of domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine. Gatewood was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Reece R. Wells, 23, of St. Elmo, on Sept. 1, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and an Effingham County warrant for retail theft less than $300. Wells was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County sheriff’s deputies arrested James W. Settlmire Jr., 40, of Effingham, on Sept. 1, on the charges of burglary, theft over $500 and fleeing or eluding a police officer. Settlmire was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Dennis G. Watts, 41, of Kansas City, Kansas, on Sept. 2, on a charge of disorderly conduct. Watts posted $150 and was released.
