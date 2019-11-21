The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dereka D. Hawkins, 29, Indianapolis, Indiana, Nov. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Hawkins was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Braden M. Dilley, 23, Edwardsville, Nov. 20 on Effingham County original warrants for three counts of grooming and one count of distribution of a harmful material. Dilley posted $2,500 and was released.
- Effingham City Police arrested Matthew J. Deters, 22, Effingham, Nov. 20 on charges of domestic battery and interfering with a domestic violence report. Deters was in jail at last check.
