Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kristie M. Roderick, 28, Effingham, Dec. 13 on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Roderick was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heather P. Miller, 44, address unknown, Dec. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Miller posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heribertha Gonzalez Gomez, 34, Effingham, Dec. 13 on charge of driving while license suspended and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Gomez posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Stephen C. Watson, 32, Shelbyville, Dec. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Watson was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Bobby D. Thompson, 38, Moline, Dec. 14 on charge of no valid driver’s license. Thompson posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Edward R. Lonnigren, 59, Mason, Dec. 14 on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Lonnigren was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher C. Howland, 22, Cowden, Dec. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Howland was arrested again Dec. 14 on charges of possession of meth and possession of a hypodermic needle. Howland was in jail at last check.
- Effingham City police arrested Betty Ann Perry, 62, Montrose, Dec. 14 on charge of retail theft. Perry posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin J. Willoughby, 36, Lovington, Dec. 15 on an Effingham County original warrant for unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon and new charge of unlawful possession of meth. Willoughby was in jail at last check.
