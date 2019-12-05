The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Illinois State Police arrested Denardo L. Wiliams, 39, Chicago, Dec. 4 on charges of attempt to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, being cocaine, weighing more than 100 grams but less than 400 grams and obstruction of identification. Williams was in custody at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Curtis N. Cornell, 52, Perryville, Missouri, Dec. 5 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful use of a weapon and improper parking on a roadway. Cornell was in custody at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.