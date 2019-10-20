The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City police arrested Andres Andino, 44, Effingham, Oct. 18 on charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene or failure to report an accident and disobeying a traffic control device. Andino posted $150 and was released.
• Jackie A. Nichols, 31, Jewett, began serving Oct. 18 a seven-weekend sentence.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Tina R. Torralb, 34, Mattoon, Oct. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of meth. Torralb was still in jail at last check.
• Caleb T. Bushue, 28, Farina, began serving Oct. 18 a 48-hour sentence for resisting a peace officer.
• Dustin A. Hall, 37, Effingham, began serving Oct. 18 a four-weekend sentence.
• Illinois State Police arrested Michael D. Lumpkins, 51, Aloton, Oct. 18 on charges of driving while license was suspended, Illegal transportation of alcohol, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to register as a sex offender. Lumkins posted $300 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Jamie L. Cameron, 39, Shumway, Oct. 19 on a Douglass County contempt of court warrant. Cameron posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham City police arrested Kendrick P. Miller, 26, Effingham, Oct. 19 on charges of communicating or detaining a witness. Miller was still in jail at last check.
• Illinois State Police arrested Brant C. Houghton, 30, Mason, Oct. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of domestic battery with physical contact. Houghton posted $1,075 and was released.
• Effingham City police arrested Christopher M. Tritch, 40, Fremont, Ohio, Oct. 19 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving while license was suspended. Tritch posted $300 and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Evan G. Boggs, 22, Sigel, Oct. 20 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and no insurance. Boggs posted $100 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Cole D. Hanley, 24, Sigel, Oct. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of residential burglary and Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on original charge of domestic battery with physical contact. Hanley was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Donald O. Tate, 58, Cerro Gordo, Oct. 17 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tate was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cole D. Barton, 22, Edgewood, Oct. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on theft/stolen/intent between $500 and $10,000. Barton posted $575 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Adrian L. Barnes, 36, Bastrop, Louisiana, Oct. 17 on a charge of domestic battery. Barnes posted $150 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Cassandra B. Barnes, 36, Bastrop, Louisiana, Oct. 17 on a charge of domestic battery. Barnes posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Daniel A. Bennett, 40, Fort Worth, Texas, Oct 18 on a Texas Department of Corrections warrant parole violation. Bennett was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.