The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham police arrested Anthony M. Jamison, 21, Kinmundy, Nov. 26 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of retail theft. Jamison posted $350 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Larry A. Bedwell III, 20, of Teutopolis, Nov. 26 on a Jasper County warrant for a petition to revoke probation. Bedwell was transferred to Jasper County authorities.
- Effingham police arrested Rachael L. Stephens, 26, Effingham, Nov. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for driving while license suspended. Stephens was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob D. Beck, 25, Newton, Nov. 27 on an Effingham County Mental Health Court failure to appear warrant. Beck was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Braydon A. Stoneburner, 23, Effingham, Nov. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving while license suspended. Stoneburner posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Brandie J. McQueen, 43, Effingham, Nov. 27 on a charge of domestic battery. McQueen was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew P. Hoffman, 27, Effingham, Nov. 28 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Hoffman posted $100 and a valid driver's license and was released.
