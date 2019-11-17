The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County deputies arrested Vincent D. Harris, 30, Effingham, Nov. 15 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of obstruction of justice/destroying evidence. Harris posted $375 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan J.C. Sims, 22, Charleston, Nov. 15 on an Effingham County original warrant for theft and fraud by wire. Sims posted $3,000 and was released.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew D. Jackson, 25, Teutopolis, Nov. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of meth, Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of manufacture or delivery a look-a-like substance and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of resisting a peace officer. Jackson was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested James W. Settlemire Jr., 40, Effingham, Nov. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of burglary. Settlemire was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Jodi L. Van Scyoc, 46, Effingham, Nov. 15 on a charge of possession of meth. Van Scyoc was in jail at last check.
• Illinois State Police arrested Travion O. Smith, 21, Dalton, Nov. 16 on charges of speeding more than 35 mph over the posted speed limit, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to have driver’s license on person. Smith posted $250 and was released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Christopher F. Feldhake, 36, Strasburg, Nov. 16 on a charge of obstruction of justice, Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license revoked and Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while license was revoked. Feldhake was in jail at last check.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Travis W. Lister, 37, Watson, Nov. 16 on an Effingham County original warrant for violation of an order of protection. Lister posted $500 and was released.
• Illinois State Police arrested Shawn M. Droney, 43, St. Louis, Nov. 16 on a charge of driving while license was revoked. Droney was given an I-bond by Illinois State Police and released.
• Effingham City Police arrested Christofer L. Hamburg, 22, Effingham, Nov. 16 on a charge of domestic battery. Hamburg was in jail at last check.
• Cowden Police arrested Anthony P. Snyder, 33, Cowden, Nov. 16 on an Effingham County original warrant for the charge of unlawful use of a credit card. Snyder was in jail at last check.
