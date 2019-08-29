The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kaytelynn S. Pontious, 18, Effingham, Aug. 28 on charges of domestic battery and illegal consumption of alcohol. Pontious posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alexander R. Phillips, 20, Effingham, Aug. 28 on charges of possession of more than 5 grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, civil charges of possession of drug paraphernalia andcannabis. Phillips was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremiah Hodges, 39, East Moline, Aug. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for burglary without causing damage, possess/consume liquor by minor, theft, aggravated battery in a public place and resisting a police officer. Hodges was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derriah L. Covington, 26, Pana, Aug. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Covington was released for time served.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jonathan G. Devore, 32, Mason, Aug. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of meth and driving on revoked license. Devore posted $2,575 and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sheila K. Atchison, 52, Louisville, Aug. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of DUI drugs, civil charges of possession of cannabis and Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Atchison was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony D. Kruger, 29, Altamont, Aug. 28 on an Effingham County original warrant for financial institution fraud. Kruger posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Jason J. Pearson, 40, Jamestown, New York, Aug. 28 on charge of domestic battery. Pearson was given a notice to appear and released.
