The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Altamont police arrested Timothy D. White, 44, Altamont, Sept 22 on a Wabash County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of fail to pay child support. White posted $100 and was released.
  • Altamont police arrested Katlyn M. Fitzgerald, 24, Altamont, Sept 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of manufacturing/delivery of between 30 and 500 grams cannabis. Fitzgerald was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.

