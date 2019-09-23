The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Timothy D. White, 44, Altamont, Sept 22 on a Wabash County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of fail to pay child support. White posted $100 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Katlyn M. Fitzgerald, 24, Altamont, Sept 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of manufacturing/delivery of between 30 and 500 grams cannabis. Fitzgerald was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
