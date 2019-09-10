The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Jenny L. Farris, 48, Louisville, began serving a 180-day sentence for possession of less than 5 grams meth on Sept. 9.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joseph E. Brumberlow, 36, Witt, Sept 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of animal owner duties first violation. Brumberlow was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Charles N. Martell, 46, Champaign, Sept 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstructing justice. Martell was released per judge.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Madison R. Sokolinski, 24, Effingham, Sept 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Sokolinski posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Devin W. Miller, 25, Shumway, Sept 9 on a Bond County warrant for driving while license revoked. Miller was in jail at last check.
