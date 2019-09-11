The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dalton W. Dasenbrock, 21, Effingham, Sept 10 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and civil charges of possession of cannabis and possession of drug equipment. Dasenbrock was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
Illinois State Police arrested Christine L. Koehler, 38, Flora, Sept 10 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a police officer/correctional employee/firefighter. Koehler posted $325 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Brittany N. Highsmith, 27, Flora, Sept 10 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear on meth precursor and use vehicle/structure/property/meth. Highsmith was transported to Clay County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Debra J. Payne, 41, Effingham, Sept. 10 on an Effingham County original warrant for obstructing a police officer. Payne posted $300 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Kendrick A. Jackson, 25, Effingham, Sept. 10 on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of speeding 26-34 miles per hour over the speed limit. Jackson posted $825 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.