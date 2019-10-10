The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy R. O’Dell, 42, Louisville, Oct. 9 on a Champaign County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to notify authorities of a damaged or unattended vehicle. O’Dell were in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Lowell R. Fehrenbacher, 66, Newton, Oct. 9 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Fehrenbacher posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Tucker J. O’Hara, 33, Effingham, Oct. 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. O’Hara were in custody at last check.
