Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sabrina Dawn Warner, 28, Vandalia, Jan. 8 on a Fayette County warrant for theft less than $500. Warner was taken to Fayette County.
- Effingham police arrested Dylan P.R. Bushur, 19, Sigel, Jan. 8 on a charge of battery. Bushur was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Nikita S. Burry, 21, Effingham, Jan. 8 on charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Burry posted $250 and was released.
