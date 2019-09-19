The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Danette M. Frey, 44, Louisville, Sept. 22, on a charge of driving while license revoked. Frey was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested William W. Klitzing, 51, Altamont, Sept 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal sexual assault/can’t consent. Klitzing posted $475 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Dyer, 42, Virden, Sept 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of forgery issue/deliver document. Dyer was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mark E. Mears, 41, Altamont, Sept 18 on a charge of possession of meth. Mears was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Marlin E. Robb, 68, Watson, Sept 18 on an Effingham County original warrant for four counts of aggravated battery, one count of grooming. Robb posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Kathy L. McElroy, 64, Effingham, Sept 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. McElroy was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham police arrested Mitchell N. Mars, 22, Brownstown, Sept 18 on an Effingham County mittimus for violating an order of protection. Mars was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony P. Snyder, 33, Effingham, Sept 18 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Snyder posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Matthew J. Horne, 26, Greenville, Sept 18 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing justice, an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle. Horne was in jail at last check.
