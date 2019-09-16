The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Clint D. Hildebrand, 41, Shumway, Sept 15 on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Hildebrand was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham police arrested Troy M. Colbert, 32, Demotle, Indiana, Sept 15 on charges of retail theft and possession of meth. Colbert was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Javier Gabriel, 22, Effingham, Sept 15 on charges of leaving the scene/vehicle damage and no driver’s license. Gabriel posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacobb N. Durham, 27, Edgewood, Sept 15 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and driving under the influence of alcohol. Durham was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
