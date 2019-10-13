The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kendra N. Snider, 31, Vandalia, Oct 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Snider posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Paul W. Jonas, 48, Mattoon, Oct 11 on a charge of criminal sexual assault. Jonas was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua R. Verdeyen, 41, Effingham, Oct 11 on a US District Court arrest warrant for supervised release violation petition-violation of the probation and/or supervised release. Verdeyen was in jail at last check.
- Jessica L. Maxham, 28, Shumway, began serving Oct. 11 a 15-weekend sentence for driving while license suspended on October 11.
- Effingham police arrested Tiffany J. Webb, 34, Farina, Oct 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of failure to reduce speed. Webb posted $425 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Ashley N. Roberts, 29, Effingham, Oct 12 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Roberts posted $150 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Ronnie E. Tunstall, 51, Cold Water, Mississippi, Oct 12 on charges of driving while license suspended, no medical certificate CDL, speeding 80 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone and no medical certificate. Tunstall posted $250 and was released.
