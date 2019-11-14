The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua D. Metcalf, 40, Mattoon, Nov. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Metcalf was released per judge.
- Effingham police arrested Shawn M. Turnbough, 39, Cuba, Missouri, Nov. 13 on a charge of criminal trespass to real property. Turnbough was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested William J.S. Koon, 60, Olney, Nov. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Koon was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cory G. Miller, 30, Seymour, Nov. 13 on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Miller posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Scott W. Loy, 33, Effingham, Nov. 13 on a charge of domestic battery. Loy was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brayden L. Aldredge, 21, Effingham, Nov. 13 on a charge of no valid driver’s license. Aldredge posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Debra J. Payne, 41, Effingham, Nov. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Payne posted $250 and was released.
