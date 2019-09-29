The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
Effingham County deputies arrested Lindsay D. Haslett, 41, Teutopolis, Sept 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Haslett posted $575 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested John L. Mulvaney, 46, Kinmundy, Sept 27 on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Mulvaney was released to Marion County.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy A. Kreke, 34, Effingham, Sept 27 on a Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violating an order of protection. Kreke posted $175 and was released.
Illinois State Police arrested Johnny F. King, 38, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Sept 27 on charges of obstructing identification, attempt to flee or elude police officer, resist/obstruct police officer, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an ATV on roadway. King posted $400 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jerry N. Ullrich Jr, 49, Mason, Sept 27 on charges of driving while license revoked and civil charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Ullrich posted $150 and was released.
Krista A. Willis, 33, Altamont, began serving Sept. 27 an eight-day sentence for resisting a peace officer, correctional employee, firefighter.
Effingham police arrested Tracy J. Nisbet, 49, Effingham, Sept 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Nisbet was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Richard W. Sharp, 58, Clay City, Sept 28 on a Crawford County warrant for obstructing court order. Sharp posted $150 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Katlyn N. Diggs, 23, Herrick, Sept 28 on a charge of retail theft. Diggs posted $150 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Shannae E. Weaver, 40, Effingham, Sept. 28 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Weaver was in jail at last check.
Effingham police arrested Nathan F. Rouleau, 24, Effingham, Sept 28 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Rouleau posted $225 and was released.
Effingham police arrested Isabella R. Gardner, 23, Effingham, Sept 28 on a charge of pedestrian under the influence. Gardner was in jail at last check.
Illinois State Police arrested Dennis E. McDonald, 59, Effingham, Sept 29 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a police officer. McDonald posted $300 and was released.
