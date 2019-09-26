The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Larry A. Bedwell, 20, Teutopolis, Sept 25 on a Jasper County warrant petition to revoke probation. Bedwell was transported to Jasper County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dustin L. Ellis, 29, Altamont, Sept 25 on a charge of domestic battery. Ellis was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Justin C. Winterrowd, 23, Effingham, Sept 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of failure to register new residence. Winterrowd was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Rex D. Shaw, 50, Effingham, Sept 26 on charges of possession of meth and theft over $500. Shaw was in jail at last check.
