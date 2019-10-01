The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.

  • Illinois State Police arrested Robert L. Lowrance, 41, Teutopolis, Sept 30 on charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Lowrance posted $250 and was released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Craig A. Finke, 48, Effingham, Sept 30 on an Effingham County original warrant for theft over $300 and a Clark County warrant for failure to appear on driving while license suspended. Finke was in jail at last check.

