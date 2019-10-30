The Effingham County jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Brenden T. Barger, 21, Watson, Oct. 29 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant parole violation. Barger was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Abby L. Klitzing, 24, Altamont, Oct. 29 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Klitzing was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Altamont police arrested Christopher C. Howland, 22, Cowden, Oct. 29 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Howland posted $510 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Anthony L. Blakley, 42, Aurora, Colorado, Oct. 29 on charges of driving under the influence, improper lane usage, consumption or possession intox while driving commercial motor vehicle, driving without CDL and expired registration sticker. Blakley posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Corey L. Fitzgerald, 27, Effingham, Oct 29 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Fitzgerald posted $150 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Krystie M. Roderick, 28, Effingham, Oct. 29 on charges of possession of meth and delivery of meth. Roderick was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Ryan M. Grant, 31, St. Elmo, Oct. 29 on charges of possession of meth, delivery of meth and resisting a peace officer. Grant was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Damian K. Ely, 31, Effingham, Oct. 30 on charges of driving while license suspended, flee or attempt to elude police, reckless conduct, dumping garbage, improper lane usage, unlawful display registration and disobeying stop sign. Ely was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Blake M. Sefton, 23, Brownstown, Oct. 30 on a Fayette County original warrant for theft between $500 and $10,000. Sefton was transported to Fayette County.
