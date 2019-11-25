The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Roy J. Dent III, 50, Effingham, Nov 24 on a charge of battery. Dent posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 29, Effingham, Nov 24 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Pinkerton was in jail at last check.
- Rodney L. Houser, 33, Shumway, began serving Nov. 24 a 24-hour work-release sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham police arrested Brandon M. Spivey, 22, Effingham, Nov. 24 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Spivey was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Megan M. Ray, 34, Deland, Nov. 24 on a charge of possession of meth. Ray was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Larry A. Bedwell III, 20, Teutopolis, Nov. 25 on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and improper use of turn signal. Bedwell was in jail at last check.
- Lyndsey L. Walk, 37, Effingham, began serving Nov. 23 a 72-hour sentence on an Effingham County Drug Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brant C. Houghton, 30, Mason, Nov 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact. Houghton posted $1,075 and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Rene Edwardo Alvarado, 35, Honduras, Nov 23 on charges of no valid CDL, driving without CDL, log violation, no medical certificate/not physically qualified. Alvarado posted $250 and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sara E. Slover, 32, Flora, Nov 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on an charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Slover was released on a $3,000 recognizance bond.
