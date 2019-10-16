The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Colton A. Hall, 21, Effingham, Oct 15 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant for failure to appear for Problem-Solving Court. Hall was in jail at last check.
- Samuel W. Wilson, 32, Newton, was sentenced Oct 15 to five years in the Department of Corrections for possession of meth and possession of weapon by felon.
- Teutopolis police arrested Robert C. Pippin, 25, Wheeler, Oct 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstructing service of process. Pippin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Jordan D. Conkling, 28, Effingham, Oct 15 on a charge of retail theft. Conkling posted $150 and was released.
