- Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Douglas T. Walker, 46, Altamont, Jan. 20 on two counts of violating an order of protection. Walker posted $1,500 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Danielle M. Martin, 40, New Plymouth, Ohio, Jan. 20 on a charge of battery. Martin posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Kody D. Lankford, 21, Dieterich, Jan. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Lankford was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brooke R. Ixtepan, 28, Stewardson, Jan. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Ixtepan posted $375 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested James W.S. Steuernagel, 28, Altamont, Jan. 20 on charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Steuernagel was in jail at last check.
- Christian County deputies arrested Leanna M. Grissom, 39, Pana, Jan. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Grissom was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham police arrested Joshua D. Howerton, 34, Bloomington, Indiana, Jan. 21 on a charge disorderly conduct. Howerton was in jail at last check.
01-22-2020 Jail Report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.