The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Anthony D. Finney, 26, Effingham, Nov. 11 on charges of driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, civil possession of cannabis and civil possession of drug paraphernalia. Finney was given a notice to appear.
- Effingham police arrested Craig X. Barnes, 55, Effingham, Nov. 11 on a charge of battery. Barnes posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jerry N. Simmons, 54, Goodwater, Alabama, Nov. 11 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of public indecency/lewd exposure. Simmons posted $1,000 and was released.
