The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John A. Kenter, 27, Effingham, Oct 16 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kenter was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Adam R. Reynolds, 32, Effingham, Oct 16 on charges of driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of meth and possession drug paraphernalia. Reynolds was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Tonya A. Kinder, 49, Centralia, Oct 16 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kinder was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Sarah D. Louderback, 38, Effingham, Oct 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/contact. Louderback was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Tyler R. Kunst, 27, St Louis, Missouri, Oct 17 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding 80 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone and illegal transport of alcohol. Kunst was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Elizabeth A. Haslett, 42, Jewett, Oct 17 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Haslett was given a $2,000 recognizance bond and released.
