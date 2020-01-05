Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derrick J. Kuhlman, 43, Shumway, Jan. 3 on a charge of residential arson. Kuhlman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Webb O. Arnold, 31, South Bend, Indiana, Jan. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property. Arnold was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brenden A. Conard, 25, Salem, Jan. 3 on charges of possession of adult-use cannabis and possession of controlled substance. Conard was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Morgan E. Harrell, 21, Salem, Jan. 3 on a charge of possession of adult-use cannabis by passenger. Harrell posted $250 and was released.
- Jennie R. Hudgins, 43, Effingham, began serving a three-day court sanction on Jan. 3.
- Effingham police arrested Michael J. Matlock, 61, Belleville, Jan. 3 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Matlock posted $250 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Andrew E. Sowers, 28, Effingham, Jan. 3 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Sowers posted $100 and a valid driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Matthew D. Gillenwater, 43, Effingham, Jan. 3 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Gillenwater posted $100 and a valid driver’s license and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Dillon A. Hille, 25, Altamont, Jan. 4 on a charge of domestic battery. Hille was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested William T. Malone, 33, Pana, Jan. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Malone was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Norlena D. Horn, 46, St. Elmo, Jan. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Horn posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Beth A. Allen, 26, Humbolt, Jan. 4 on a charge of possession of medical cannabis in a vehicle. Allen posted $250 and was released.
