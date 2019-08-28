The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Harley D. Hernandez, 30, Terre Haute, Indiana, Aug. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for petition to revoke probation on possession of meth charge. Hernandez was in jail at last check.
- Whitney S. Fitch, 33, Edgewood, began serving on Aug. 27 a 10-day sentence on a driving while license revoked conviction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Troyt A. Cox, 49, Effingham, Aug. 27 on a Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Cox posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Mitchell W. Aldora, 25, Watson, Aug. 27 on a Douglas County warrant for failure to appear in court on charege of driving while license revoked. Aldora posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Kathleen L. Trimble, 35, Olney, Aug. 27 on charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Trimble posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Isaac D. Thomas, 39, Noble, Aug. 27 on charge of battery. Thomas posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Blake A. Beavers, 36, Effingham, Aug. 27 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated assault/State of Illinois employment. Beavers posted $150 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.