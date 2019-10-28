The Effingham County jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Roger D. Shick Jr, 35, Watson, Oct. 27 on charges of aggravated battery and pedestrian under the influence. Shick was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse S. Tucker, 34, Altamont, Oct. 27 on a charge of disorderly conduct. Tucker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Larry W. Simmons, 46, Vandalia, Oct. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Simmons was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Timothy S. Nickles, 56, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Oct. 27 on a charge of criminal trespass to real property. Nickles was given a notice to appear and released.
