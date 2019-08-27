The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham police arrested Vincent D. Harris, 30, Effingham, Aug. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Harris posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Paul J. Richey, 47, Mattoon, Aug. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear attachment for contempt and a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Richey was awaiting transport by Coles County.
- John M. Durbin, 24, Beecher City, was arrested Aug. 25 on a Shelby County original warrant for theft. Durbin was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony K. Hamilton, 32, Mattoon, Aug. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court of charge of meth precursor less than 15 grams. Hamilton was released per judge.
