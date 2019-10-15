The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham police arrested Brittany N. Grant, 25, St. Elmo, Oct 14 on charges of possession of meth and forgery/issue/delivery document. Grant posted $190 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christina L. Belisle, 37, Effingham, Oct 14 on an Effingham County original warrant for retail theft. Belisle was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Lucas C. McDaniel, 29, Edgewood, Oct 14 on charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault. McDaniel posted $150 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.