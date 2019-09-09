The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Dylan W.F. Patch, 25, Shelbyville, Sept 8 on charges of driving while license suspended, no valid registration and no insurance. Patch posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Ronnie W. Spence, 28, St. Elmo, Sept 9 on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of failure to return from furlough. Spence was transported to Fayette County.
