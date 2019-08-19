The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham police arrested Travis W. Barr, 39, Effingham, Aug. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for petition to revoke probation on a possession of meth conviction, a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Barr was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael D. Munsell, 46, Altamont, Aug. 18 on charges of driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Munsell was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Dale A. Angle, 43, Sumner, Aug. 18 on a charge of failure to give information. Angle posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Matthew H. Rush, 25, Brownstown, Aug. 18 on charges of driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Rush posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Dalton R. Ard, 22, Shumway, Aug. 18 on a charge of criminal trespass to real property. Ard was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis L. Haarmann, 34, Effingham, Aug. 19 on a charge of DUI alcohol. Haarman posted $100 and a driver's license and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.