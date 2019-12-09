The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Blake A. Beavers, 37, Effingham, Dec. 8 on an Effingham County attachment for civil contempt. Beavers posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Maria A. McCord, 39, Effingham, Dec. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. McCord posted $175 and was released.
- Rodney L. Houser, 33, Shumway, began serving Dec. 8 a three-day work release sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
