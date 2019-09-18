The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary M. Houser, 30, Shumway, Sept 17 on a Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Houser posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Coleton P. Price, 22, Shumway, Sept 17 on a charge of driving while license revoked. Price was given a notice to appear and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Mathew J. McWhorter, 29, Effingham, Sept 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. McWhorter was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Mason W. Edinger, 22, Effingham, Sept 17 on a charge of criminal trespass to property. Edinger was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Scott N. Figueroa, 26, Effingham, Sept 17 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and improper backing. Figueroa posted $150 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.