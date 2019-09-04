The Effingham County Jeil reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Melissa C. Moncada-Ortiz, 51, Effingham, Sept 3 on charges of driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Moncada-Ortiz was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher M. Mahnke, 40, Shelbyville, Sept 3 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. Mahnke was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Jessica A. Dilley, 36, Dieterich, Sept 3 on a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Dilley posted $225 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Amber D. Evans, 31, Shumway, Sept 3 on charges of criminal trespass to real property and civil count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Evans posted $150 and was released.
