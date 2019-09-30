The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Effingham police arrested Nicholas A. Gatewood, 38, Altamont, Sept. 29 on a charge of retail theft. Gatewood posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Curt D. Jennings, 46, Edgewood, Sept. 29 on charges of driving while license revoked and possession of methamphetamine and a civil charge of drug paraphernalia. Jennings was given a $3,000 recognizance bond and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Jorge R. Brown, 60, Indianapolis, Indiana, Sept. 29 on a charge of driving while license suspended. Brown posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Coleton P. Price, 22, Shumway, Sept. 29 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and and possession of drug paraphernalia. Price was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ronnie J. Robison, 39, Shumway, Sept. 30 on civil charges of possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia and charges of aggravated assault, resisting/obstructing/disarming a peace officer, driving while license revoked and reckless driving and an Effingham County warrant for driving while license revoked. Robison was in custody at last check.
