Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham City police arrested Rancy L. Manhart, 43, Clarissa, Minnesota, Oct. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for a charge of unlawful possession of another’s credit card. Manhart posted $500 and was released.
• Logan R. Dallape, 21, Effingham, started serving a sentence on Oct. 4 on a Clark County mittimus to jail on the original charge of driving while license was suspended. Dallape was released for time served.
• Travis L. Haarmann, 34, Effingham, began serving Oct. 4 an Effingham Country mittimus to jail on the original charge of reckless driving. Haarmann was released for time served.
• Effingham County deputies arrested Keech C. Griffin, 45, Altamont, Oct. 4 on an Fayette County attachment for contempt of court. Griffin posted $100 and was released.
• Effingham City police arrested Tristan L. A. Vantassel, 22, Windsor, Oct. 4 on a charge of retail theft. Vantrassel posted $150 and was released.
• Effingham City police arrested Mitchell A. Gray, 39, Clay City, Oct. 4 on a charge of driving while license was revoked. Gray posted $250 and was released.
• Nathan D. Bible, 37, Louisville, began serving Oct. 4 a weekend sentence for reckless driving. Bible was in jail at last report.
• Effingham City police arrested Harry E. Habecker, 64, Stark City, Missouri, Oct. 4 on a charge of battery. Habecker posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham City police arrested Roberta Ballinger, 33, Altamont, Oct. 5 on charge of trespassing on a railroad right of way. Ballinger was in jail at last report.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas Spracklen, 28, Effingham, Oct. 5 on charge of aggravated domestic battery. Spracklen was in jail at last report.
- Effingham City police arrested Thomas Canfield, 28, Effingham, Oct. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery in a public place. Canfield posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham City police arrested Shawn T. Crutchfield, 19, Effingham, Oct. 5 on charge of theft more than $500. Crutchfield was in jail at last report.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rebecca A. Suter, 52, Cowden, Oct. 5 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Suter posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Troy P. Riley, 51, Cowden, Oct. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of speeding and a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of failure to change address/employment as a sex offender. Riley was in jail at last report.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Taylor C. Paraiso, 23, Staurburg, Oct. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Paraiso was in jail at last report.
- Altamont police arrested Adrian W. Banks, 20, Indianapolis, Oct. 5 on charge of driving while license suspended. Banks posted $250 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Mario A. Cervantes Ruiz, 28, Oregon, Oct. 5 on charges of speeding, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Ruiz was in jail at last report.
- Effingham City police and
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alonzo Mallett, 36, Terre Haute, Oct. 6 on charges of filing a false police report, two counts of obstructing a peace officer, improper lane usage, driving while license suspended and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Mallett was in jail at last report.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lacosta Star Wilson, 38, Terre Haute, Oct. 6 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wilson was in jail at last report.
