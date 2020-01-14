Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tera C. Hahn, 21, Altamont, Jan. 13 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of between 30 and 100 grams of cannabis and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Hahn was given a $10,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jennifer M. Morris, 29, Xenia, Jan. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth manufacturing materials. Morris was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Ronald W. Junior, 46, Altamont, Jan. 13 on charges of home invasion, criminal trespass to residence knowing it to be occupied, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Junior was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brian S. Sharman, 50, St. Elmo, Jan. 13 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, no valid registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Sharman was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Kashawn J. Watkins, 22, West Memphis, Arkansas, Jan. 14 on charges of no valid driver’s license and speeding. Watkins was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Diane J. Arnold, 55, Sigel, Jan. 14 on charges of driving while license suspended and obstructing justice, a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 4 grams of meth and a Cumberland County warrant for bad checks. Arnold was given a notice to appear for Effingham charges and was transferred to Cumberland County.
