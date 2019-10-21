The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham police arrested Nikita S. Burry, 20, Effingham, Oct. 20 on a charge of retail theft. Burry posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Zain C.S. Miller, 18, St. Elmo, Oct. 20 on a charge of retail theft. Miller posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 29, Effingham, Oct. 20 on a Cumberland County warrant for trespassing. Pinkerton was released to Cumberland County.
- Effingham police arrested Keith L. Wiseman, 43, Shumway, Oct. 21 on a charge of criminal trespass to real property. Wiseman posted $150 and was released.
