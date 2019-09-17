The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Javier R. Rich, 27, Decatur, Sept 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary without causing damage. Rich was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Joshua C. Black, 40, Effingham, Sept 16 on charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Black posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sherry R. Heitman, 27, Effingham, Sept. 16 on a US Federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of meth. Heitman was released to federal custody.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew R. Baxter, 36, Mason, Sept 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Baxter posted $100 and was released.
