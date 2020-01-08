Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Timothy R. Weishaar, 60, Wheeler started serving a 10-day sentence for driving while license revoked on Jan. 7.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lilah J. Feuquay, 53, Sigel, Jan. 7 on a Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of disorderly conduct. Feuquay was released to Cumberland County.
- Effingham police arrested Tyler J. Hardesty, 28, Effingham, Jan. 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, retail theft and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Hardesty was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Colton A. Hall, 21, Effingham, Jan. 7 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant for petition to revoke probation for possession of meth and a charge of possession of controlled substance. Hall was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Logan R. Dallape, 22, Effingham, Jan. 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Dallape posted $325 and was released.
