The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Eve N. Higgs, 18, Danville, Sept 13 on an Effingham County original warrant for forgery. Higgs was given a $5,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David L. Kerr, 38, Tower Hill, Sept 13 on charges of driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Kerr posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Justin M. Byrge, 39, Springfield, Sept 13 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. Byrge was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Robert C. Pippin, 35, Wheeler, Sept 13 on charge of obstruction of civil process. Pippin posted $150 and was released.
- Kyle P. Schumacher, 32, Effingham, began serving Sept. 13 a 72-hour Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sentence.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jamie A. Wilkin, 41, Clay City, Sept 13 on a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Wilkin was transported to Clay County.
- Effingham police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 29, Effingham, Sept 13 on a charge of intoxicated pedestrian. Pinkerton was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham police arrested Donald L. Brown, 23, Effingham, Sept 13 on a Shelby County original warrant for obstruction. Brown posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Isabella R. Gardner, 23, Effingham, Sept 14 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Gardener posted $100 and a valid driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cole D. Heiden, 33, Effingham, Sept 14 on charges of possession of controlled substance (three counts), possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Heiden was in jail at last check.
