The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Jacob D. Beck, 25, Effingham, began serving Sept. 6 a 48-hour sentence.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lindsey R. Jackson, 35, Altamont, Sept. 6 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt of court. Jackson posted $100 and was released.
- Altamont City police arrested Karrie B. Decoy, 34, Altamont, Sept. 6 on a charge of domestic battery. Decoy was in jail at last check.
- Effingham City police arrested Brett A. Galloway, 23, Altamont, Sept. 7 on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation and charges of interfering with domestic violence reporting and domestic battery. Galloway was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Corey B. Kuhns, 39, Effingham, Sept. 7 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt of court. Kuhns posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael L. Johnson, 42, Kansas City, Missouri, Sept. 7 on a Clark County warrant for failure to appear in court. Johnson post $1,260 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.