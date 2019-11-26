The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sandy J. Rose, 55, Effingham, Nov 25 on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Rose posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua D. Mayberry, 27, Sigel, Nov. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth manufacturing material. Mayberry posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Robbie A. Poppino, 36, Olney, Nov. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Poppino was given a $2,000 recognizance bond and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Karl J. Jean, 40, Toledo, Nov. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis. Jean was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.