The Effingham County Jeil reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Crystal N. Smith, 32, Salem, Sept 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Smith was in jail at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Zion E. Mace, 18, Shumway, Sept 2 on charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Mace posted $250 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Ryan J. Beccue, 28, Altamont, Sept 2 on an Effingham County original warrant for financial institution fraud. Beccue posted $1,000 and was released.
