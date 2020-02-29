The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings.
- Illinois State Police arrested Dalton W. Barnick, 23, Edgewood, Feb. 28 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Barnick posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dwayne R. Lewis, 39, Chicago, Feb. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of disorderly conduct. Lewis was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies brought Joshua D. Rowlands, 43, of Effingham to the Effingham County Jail Feb. 28 for a hold for sentencing. Rowlands was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Anthony D. Finney, 26, Effingham, Feb. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving while license suspended. Finney posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Destiny D. Mayberry, 21, Sigel, Feb. 28 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Mayberry posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John M. Long, 34, Effingham, Feb. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of manufacturing/distributing a look-alike substance. Long posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham police arrested Anna E. Tipsword, 36, Effingham, Feb. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of an amount of a controlled substance. Tipsword posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Dyer, 43, Virden, Feb. 28 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt of court and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of forging, issuing or delivering a document. Dyer was in custody at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Douglas P. Yates, 31, Belleville, Feb. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Yates was in custody at last check.
- Effingham police arrested Brandy R. Schlanser, 34, Effingham, Feb. 28 on a charge of battery. Schlanser posted $150 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Dayton M. Miller, 20, Danville, Feb. 28 on charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and adult use of cannabis by a driver. Miller posted $250 and was released.
